Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): South African pacer Lungi Ngidi shared that it was his dream to contribute to his team's win at the World Cup and win an award for it after winning the 'Player of the Match' after South Africa's win against India.

The lanky pacer stated that the game got intense after it went to the wire. He exuded confidence in his batters to chase down the total and mentioned how it was a childhood dream of his to perform on the biggest stage to help his team win.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking when games get down that close, as a bowler you can't do much and just have to believe in the boys. This is one of my biggest dreams, to get something like this (award) at the World Cup and help the country win a game, will cherish it for a long time," shared the pacer after his fiery spell that broke the back of Indian batting.

"It comes with watching a lot of games being played here, fortunately, I have played here as well and had that information (on how to bowl). We saw Pakistan bowl earlier and pretty much had to do the same thing," the bowler talked about the bowling plan that helped him deliver a match-winning performance.

"After the 10-over break, Markram moved the game forward and David followed him. That partnership brought us close and then David finished it off," the pacer appreciated the superb match-winning performances of Miller and Markram.

Brilliant half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped South Africa overcome early hiccups and defeat India by five wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

With this win, South Africa is at the top of the table with five points and two wins in three matches. India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three.

Suryakumar Yadav (68) was India's only star in batting. Big names like KL Rahul (9), skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) fell flat against the South African pace today.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers dismissing four Indian batters while giving away 29 runs, while Wayne Parnell bagged three wickets. Anrich Nortje also got a wicket.

Chasing 134, South Africa were reduced to 24/3 by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami.

Brief Score: India: 133/9 (Suryakumar Yadav 68, Rohit Sharma 15; Lungi Ngidi 4/29) lost to South Africa: 137/5 in 19.4 overs (David Miller 59*, Aiden Markram 52, Arshdeep Singh 2/29). (ANI)

