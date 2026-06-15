Sports News | Oriental Cup Set to Return for Fourth Edition, Continuing Its Commitment to School Football Development

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Oriental Cup, one of Delhi-NCR's fastest-growing school football tournaments, is set to return for its fourth edition later this year, continuing its mission of providing young footballers with a structured and competitive platform to showcase their talent and passion for the game.

Founded in 2023 by student-athlete Fareed Bakshi, the Oriental Cup has quickly established itself as a prominent fixture in Delhi's school sports calendar, according to a press release.

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Over the past three editions, the tournament has brought together hundreds of student-athletes from leading schools across the region, fostering sporting excellence, teamwork, and community engagement through football.

The most recent edition, held in July 2025 at the iconic Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, witnessed participation from 36 school teams across the boys' and girls' categories. Delhi Public School, RK Puram, emerged champions in the boys' category, while Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Faridabad, claimed the girls' title. The tournament has also crowned notable champions in previous years, including Air Force School, Subroto Park, Apex School, and two-time girls' champions Sanskriti School, reflecting the growing competitiveness and depth of school football in the region.

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The tournament's consistent growth over the past three years has helped establish it as a recognised platform for school football in Delhi-NCR, attracting participation from leading institutions while maintaining a strong focus on grassroots player development.

Announcing the return of the tournament, Co-Founder Fareed Bakshi said, "What began as an idea to create more opportunities for school footballers has evolved into a platform that brings together young athletes, schools, coaches, and supporters from across the region. The response we have received over the last three years has been incredibly encouraging, and we are excited to continue building on that foundation. Our vision remains unchanged -- to provide student-athletes with meaningful competitive opportunities while fostering a strong football culture at the school level."

One of the primary objectives of the tournament is to encourage greater participation of girls in football. The previous edition witnessed more than 200 girls competing in the tournament, reflecting the growing popularity of the sport not only among boys but also within the girls' football ecosystem.

The Oriental Cup has consistently emphasised inclusivity, sportsmanship, and player development, creating an environment where young athletes can compete at a high level while gaining valuable competitive experience both on and off the field. (ANI)

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