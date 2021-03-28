Paris [France], March 28 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala went down fighting against England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the summit clash of the Orleans Masters here on Sunday.

The Indian duo showed a spirited show as they won the first game despite a stiff challenge from their opponents.

But the next two games did not go in their favour as Ben and Sean outplayed the Indian youngsters to claim the title 21-19, 14-21, 19-21.

Krishna and Vishnu had become the first Indians to reach the finals of the event as they defeated Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood of England 21-17, 21-17 in just 35 minutes on Saturday.

They were the only Indians in the final of the event after Saina Nehwal had exited the tournament in the semi-finals.

Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Ponnappa had also exited the tournament after losing their respective semi-final matches. (ANI)

