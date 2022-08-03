San Jose, Aug 3 (AP) Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she's played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: Brazilian Midfielder Wellington Priori Returns to Jamshedpur FC.

Osaka had not played anywhere since a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open on May 23.

The former No. 1-ranked player was bothered by her left Achilles tendon during that defeat, then cited that lingering injury when she pulled out of Wimbledon in June.

Also Read | SAFF U20 Championship 2022: India Beat Maldives, Book Spot in Final With Bangladesh.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020.

Next up for Osaka is Coco Gauff, who won her match 6-0, 6-1 over Anhelina Kalinina. Osaka leads their head-to-head series 2-1, including a victory over Gauff at the 2019 U.S. Open. Gauff was the runner-up at this year's French Open.

Another past champion at Flushing Meadows, 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu, lost Tuesday in San Jose, beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Shelby Rogers.

In other first-round action, qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik won her WTA debut, defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3, and No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova beat Camila Giorgi 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-5. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)