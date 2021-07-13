New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country's athletes reflect 'New India' and they also symbolise the country's future.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Olympic-bound contingent who would be looking to make the country proud at the upcoming Tokyo Games, beginning July 23.

During the session, PM Modi noted common traits among the athletes i.e. bold, confident and positive. He said that all the athletes have common factors of discipline, dedication and determination. The Prime Minister noted both the commitment and competitiveness in the sportspersons.

"The same qualities are found in New India. Athletes reflect the New India and symbolises the nation's future," said PM Modi.

While addressing the Indian athletes, the Prime Minister regretted the fact that he could not host the athletes due to the pandemic. He remarked that the pandemic has changed their practice and even the year of the Olympics.

He recalled his 'Mann ki Baat' address when he exhorted the citizens to cheer for their sportspersons in the Olympics. He also noted the popularity of the #Cheer4India. He said that the whole country is behind them and the blessings of all the countrymen are with them.

Modi also informed that people can log in to the NaMo app and cheer for their sportspersons where special provisions have been made for the purpose. "These wishes of 135 crore Indians are the blessings of the country for all of you before entering the field of sports," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that seeing the confidence and energy of young India, he is optimistic that the day is not far when only victory will become New India's habit. He advised players to give their best and asked the countrymen to "Cheer4India".

Modi said that efforts were made for the players to have better training camps and better equipment. Today, more international exposure is also being provided to the players. He said that so many changes have happened in such a short time since sports-related institutions have given priority to suggestions by the sportspersons.

He also expressed happiness that for the first time, such a large number of players have qualified for the Olympics. He said that campaigns like 'Fit India' and 'Khelo India' contributed to this. He said for the first time, players from India are participating in so many sports. There are many sports in which India has qualified for the first time.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)