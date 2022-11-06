Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Patna Pirates have attained prime form during the Pune leg, winning three consecutive matches against UP Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants and U Mumba respectively.

The Pirates played a neck-and-neck contest for the most part of the match against U Mumba, but the Patna head coach Ravi Shetty was confident his team would be on the right side of the result.

"I was confident that we were going to win the match. We played according to our plans against U-Mumba. I discussed each and every situation with the Captain and eventually, we succeeded. We definitely want to continue our winning streak," Ravi Shetty said in an official press release.

Shetty also shed light on the main reason behind the Pirates' success against the Mumbai side, "Our Captain Neeraj Kumar controlled the defence unit very well against U Mumba and that was the main reason behind our team emerging victorious in the end. We'll make a strategy for Haryana Steelers and look to play according to our plans."

U Mumba will be looking to bounce back into form when they take on Jaipur in their next match. However, the Pink Panthers are high on confidence after registering a 45-40 victory over Dabang Delhi KC in their last game.

The Patna Pirates will be hoping to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they go up against the Haryana Steelers. However, raider Meetu Sharma has been setting the stage on fire for the team from Haryana. (ANI)

