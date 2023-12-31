Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], December 31 (ANI): The UP Yoddhas bounced back into form after defeating Bengaluru Bulls 34-33 in their first home game in Noida. The Bulls fought hard in the last few minutes of the game, but the Yoddhas held their nerve and wrapped up a thrilling win in the end.

Speaking about the team's performance, UP Yoddhas' Assistant Coach Upendra Malik said, "Our defence unit is playing well, but I feel all the defenders are playing a bit too aggressively at times. We have to ensure that only a few defenders play an attacking game according to the raiders we are up against."

Captain Pardeep Narwal, who was caught out four times before scoring his first raid point, registered another Super 10 on the night. When asked about his game, Narwal said, "I was just looking to score one or two raid points in the beginning and put the opposition in the backfoot. Our defenders played really well and kept bringing me back into the game."

The captain further added, "Gill was picking up raid points in the opening minutes of the game, so we sent him for more raids. Later on, I started doing well so I went for more raids."

Speaking about how he keeps himself motivated to produce consistent performances, Narwal said, "Our coach keeps motivating me. If I don't do well in a game then he gives me the confidence to perform in the next game. The entire team and my family gave me their support for me to produce a good performance against the Bengaluru Bulls." (ANI)

