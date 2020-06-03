Sports News | Our First Match After La Liga Resumption 'hugely Important', Real Madrid Will Give Everything: Karim Benzema

Madrid [Spain], June 3 (ANI): As La Liga inches closer to its return, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has said that their first match after the resumption is 'hugely important' and the club will give everything to make a winning comeback to the league.

"We can't wait to get back to playing and winning games. The first match, Eibar at home, is hugely important and we'll give it everything we've got," the club's official website quoted Benzema as saying.

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 to compete against Eibar while the top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca.

As the matches will be played in empty stadiums, Benzema said, "It's different playing behind closed doors because we always need the fans behind us but I hope everyone will be supporting us on TV. We know we have to win every game, that's vital for us and for the club and we're going to go all out to do so." (ANI)

