New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the BJP-led NDA at the Centre has provided over 3,000 players with assistance worth Rs 50,000 per month through the 'Khelo India' programme and transparency in player selection.

He added that providing resources to players has given Indian athletes an ecosystem to "excel and flourish".

PM Modi made these remarks during a virtual address at the launch of Pali Sansad Khel Mahakumbh. The event is being organised by BJP MP from Pali, PP Chaudhary.

Over two lakh budding athletes, drawn from various private and government schools, will take part in the event, showcasing their talent at district, Vidhansabha and gram panchayat levels.

Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP government, be it in states or at the Centre, gives top priority to youth and the sports budget has seen a three-fold increase over the last 10 years.

"BJP governments, be they in states or at the Centre, give top priority to the youth. By giving maximum opportunities to aspiring athletes, bringing transparency to the selection of players, and providing all possible resources to them, we are creating an ecosystem for them to excel and flourish," PM Modi said.

"In the last ten years, the sports budget has risen around 3 times of what it was before. Today, hundreds of athletes are receiving highly-skilled training in the country and abroad under the TOP scheme. Through 'Khelo India', over 3,000 players are being provided assistance worth Rs. 50,000 every month," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said sports not only make one cultivate the habit of winning and chase glory but also inspire people to become better in life, protect youth from various evils and enable personality development.

He noted further that the country's youth should be safe from harmful addictions of various kinds and increase willpower and concentration.

"A key aspect of sports is that they not only make you cultivate the habit of winning but inspire you to become better and better in life. Sports teach us that excellence has no limits. Our (interim) Budget on February 1 was also dedicated to the youth of the country," PM Modi said.

"Another key aspect of sports is that it protects the youth from many evils. They strengthen willpower, increase concentration and help us have a clear focus on whatever we wish to pursue in life. They keep us away from addictions, be it to drugs or other substances. Sports also play a big role in personality development," he added.

"The excitement and enthusiasm among players taking part in Sansad Khel Mahakumbh are something that has now come to be associated with them. Our government invests in sports with the same spirit as an athlete straining his guts to win laurels for the country," PM Modi signed off saying. (ANI)

