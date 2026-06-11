Sports News | Over 160 Golfers Participate in 24th NCR Cup Junior Golf Tournament

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The 24th NCR Cup Junior Golf Tournament got off to a thrilling start at the historic Delhi Golf Club on Wednesday, with some of India's finest young golfers producing outstanding performances in challenging weather and course conditions.

The tournament, being conducted by the Delhi Golf Society (DGS) and affiliated with the Indian Golf Union, has attracted a record field of over 160 junior golfers from across the country, according to a press release.

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This year's championship has achieved a significant milestone by being designated as an official World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points event for players competing on the championship Lodhi Course, further enhancing its stature on the national junior golf calendar.

The tournament is being staged at the iconic Delhi Golf Club, widely regarded as one of Asia's finest golfing venues and the home of many of India's most prestigious golf championships. The club has a rich history of hosting leading international and national events and was the venue for the inaugural DP World India Championship last year, a landmark tournament that attracted some of the biggest names in world golf, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

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The NCR Cup's return to Delhi Golf Club gives the country's leading junior golfers the opportunity to compete on the same championship fairways that have challenged many of the world's best players, further enhancing the prestige and significance of the event.

The opening round belonged to Aditya Misra in Boys' Category B and Anas Khan in Boys' Category A, both of whom produced memorable performances to emerge as early leaders.

In Boys' Category B, Aditya Misra returned the best score of the day with a superb two-under-par 70, the only under-par round across all divisions. After making the turn at three-over par, Misra staged a remarkable recovery on the back nine, carding five birdies to finish five-under on his inward half. His impressive comeback earned him a two-shot advantage over Chaitanya Pandey, who posted an even-par 72 to remain firmly in contention.

In Girls' Category B, Anushka Gupta made an excellent start, carding a solid 75 to establish a four-shot lead over Dalisha Chetry heading into the second round.

The highlight of the day in Boys' Category A came from Anas Khan, who produced the tournament's most memorable moment with a spectacular hole-in-one on the par-three fifth hole. Riding the momentum from that ace, Khan went on to post a round of 72, opening up a four-shot lead after the first day. Siidhaan Chhibber sits in second place following a 76, while Sidhak Singh Handa remains within striking distance after a 77.

In Girls' Category A, Myra Kumar displayed composure and consistency to lead the field with a round of 76. She holds a one-shot lead over Delhi's Ayesha Gupta, who carded a 77, while Shambhavi Chaturvedi remains in contention after returning a 79.

The demanding conditions added another layer of difficulty to the competition. Hot and humid weather tested both players and families throughout the day, with approximately five competitors forced to withdraw due to heat-related concerns. Despite the challenging circumstances, the young golfers demonstrated commendable resilience, discipline and competitive spirit.

With a stroke-play cut scheduled after the second round for Categories A and B, the race for places in the final round is expected to intensify on Thursday as India's leading junior golfers continue their pursuit of the prestigious NCR Cup titles and valuable WAGR points. (ANI)

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