New Delhi [India] June 25 (ANI): The announcement of the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), launched by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has made waves worldwide.

As the excitement builds, fans and athletes around the world are eager to witness how this league reshapes the future of the sport, according to a release from SLI.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: All England Club Plans To Honour Andy Murray With Statue on 150th Anniversary of First Championship.

More than 400 athletes from India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran, Hungary, Croatia, Azerbaijan, United Kingdom, Australia, Grenada, Italy, Australia, Austria, Serbia, USA, Spain, Thailand, Germany, Czech Republic, Norway, San Marino and Romania have already registered for the league and number continues to grow.

Expressing his excitement, NRAI President Shri Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "We are truly delighted by the overwhelming response and the number of registrations we have received. It's a strong validation of our vision for the Shooting League of India.

Also Read | SA20 2025: At Least 72 Slots Up for Grabs in Season Four Player Auction on September 9.

Our aim has always been to create a world-class platform that celebrates talent, promotes healthy competition, and inspires the next generation of shooters."

The registration process is open till mid-July 2025.

The first season of the SLI will have a window between 20th November and 2nd December 2025 and will feature mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3 positions), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as outlined by the NRAI Technical Committee.

A total of minimum of 6 teams will participate in the competition, divided into two pools during the league stage. Players will be selected and grouped into four tiers -- Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions -- to ensure a competitive mix of experience and emerging talent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)