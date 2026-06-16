Sports News | Own Goals Lead FIFA World Cup 2026 Scoring Charts, Outnumber Top Goalscorers So Far

Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): With the FIFA World Cup 2026 in full swing, 45 goals have been scored so far. However, no individual player leads the scoring charts, as own goals currently outnumber the tally of any single player in the tournament.

While Sweden's Yasin Ayari, New Zealand's Elijah Just, Germany's Kai Havertz and United States' Folarin Balogun have each scored two goals and lead the goals tally, there have been three own goals scored, outnumbering the tally of any single player.

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The tournament's first own goal came during the United States' opening match on June 12 against Paraguay. The US took an early lead in the 7th minute when Pulisic split the defence with a brilliant pass to Weston McKennie, which ultimately resulted in Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla turning the ball into his own net, helping the opponents secure a 4-1 victory.

On June 13, the second own goal of the tournament came during the match between Switzerland and Qatar. A late header by Boualem Khoukhi, which deflected off the Swiss defender Miro Muheim and was later adjudged to be an own goal, helped Qatar earn their first-ever FIFA World Cup points in an entertaining 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

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The third own goal came on June 15, when Egypt were denied their first-ever FIFA World Cup win despite a quick strike from Emam Ashour as Romelu Lukaku forced an own goal out of Mohamed Hany within the first minute of coming on the pitch, with Belgium playing a 1-1 draw at Seattle on Tuesday. (ANI)

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