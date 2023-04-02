Dunedin, Apr 2 (PTI) Hayden Paddon of New Zealand recorded a commanding victory at the Winmax Brakes Otago Rally, the third round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship qualifier, the Pacific Rally Cup, here on Sunday.

The rally did not have the presence of Indian Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill, the three-time Asia Pacific Rally champion, who won the second round at the South India Rally in Chennai. The stage is now set for a grand finale in Indonesia among all the winners of Asia Cup and Pacific Cup.

The Indian presence was also felt remotely with a generous backing by Vamcy Merla, a passionate rally enthusiast and motorsports promoter.

Driving their Hyundai New Zealand i20 N Rally2 for the first time in 2023, nobody was able to get close to the former WRC event winner as he extended his overnight lead on each stage to conclude the rally with a winning margin of over four minutes.

"It was a good win and I really want to thank the promoter Vamcy Merla for his support to the rally. It is great news that a motorsport enthusiast like him has come on board and will promote other rounds of the APRC as well. I really thank him and wish to meet him in person someday," Haydon said after the round.

The Pacific Rally Cup saw 20 international drivers from Australia, Japan, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and the Philippines competing for points and glory on the scenic and challenging roads of Otago.

Vicky Chandhok, working group president of the FIA APRC, thanked Merla for his involvement and support.

"We are grateful to Vamcy Merla for his generosity and passion for rallying. We look forward to seeing him at the final round in Indonesia later this year," he said.

