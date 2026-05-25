Sports News | Padma Shri Conferred on Hockey Coach Baldev Singh, Silambam Exponent K Pajanivel

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh and renowned Silambam exponent K. Pajanivel were conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday in recognition of their outstanding contribution to sports and traditional martial arts.

Baldev Singh, regarded as one of the pioneering figures in Indian women's hockey, played a transformative role in developing Shahabad Markanda in Haryana into a prominent nursery for women's hockey talent.

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Over the past two decades, the academy under his guidance has produced more than 80 international players, including eight who went on to captain the Indian women's hockey team.

Several prominent players, including former India captain Rani Rampal, former drag-flick specialist Sandeep Singh, Didar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar Dang, Harpal Singh and Navjot Kaur, emerged from his academy.

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Beyond nurturing sporting excellence, Baldev Singh was also credited with helping players from underprivileged backgrounds build successful careers through hockey.

For his immense contribution to coaching and player development, he had earlier received the Dronacharya Award in 2009 and the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution in 2015-16.

Meanwhile, Silambam exponent K. Pajanivel from Puducherry was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution towards preserving and promoting the ancient Tamil martial art of Silambam.

Born on January 30, 1973, in Pooranankuppam, Pajanivel began training in Silambam under Master Rajaram and went on to dedicate decades to popularising the traditional martial art in India and abroad.

He has trained several students free of cost and represented Silambam through demonstrations, performances and competitions at national and international platforms.

Silambam, a weapon-based martial art believed to be over 5,000 years old, primarily involves the use of a bamboo staff and is known for its speed, precision and fluid footwork.

Pajanivel had earlier received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Martial Arts in 2023. His other honours include the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Puducherry in 2012, the Best Youth Award from Nehru Yuva Kendra in 2004 and the Silambam International Award in 2002. (ANI)

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