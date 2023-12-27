Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): Pakistan pacers had something to rejoice about as they bundled out Australia for 318 in the first session of day two of the second Test against Aussies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Australia started the day at 187/3, with Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Travis Head (9*) unbeaten.

With Head scoring a couple of boundaries, Australia reached the 200-run mark in 67.4 overs. Shaheen Afridi struck early for Pakistan, removing Head for 17 after he was caught at the slips. Australia was 204/4.

Marnus joined forces with in-form Mitchell Marsh. He also brought up his half-century, his 17th, in 135 balls, with five fours.

Australia reached the 250-run mark in 79.2 overs.

Aamer Jamal continued his red-hot form from the first Test, removing Marnus for 63 off 155 balls, with five fours, with Abdullah Shafique taking a fine catch at slips. Australia was 250/5.

Following Marnus' dismissal, Marsh was the only one who could put up a decent score, scoring 41 in 60 balls, with six fours and a six, before being removed by Mir Hamza.

The rest of the batting line-up did just enough to help Australia cross the 300-run mark in 93.3 overs.

Australia was bundled out for 318 in 96.5 overs. Australia had managed to build on a solid 90-run opening stand between David Warner (38 in 83 balls, with three fours) and Usman Khawaja (42 in 101 balls, with five fours).

Jamal (3/64) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Shaheen also took two wickets while Agha Salman got one. (ANI)

