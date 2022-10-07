Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 7 (ANI): Pakistan's captain Bismah Maroof appreciated her fielders for putting in effort and complimented the bowlers after the 13-run win against India in the Asia Cup on Friday.

The Pakistani claimed that the fielding effort from her side was the difference in today's win as the team fielded wonderfully and took essential catches in the match to back the brilliant bowling from their bowlers today.

"I think bowlers need support from the fielders. Today, everyone was diving and putting in effort and that was the difference in the match today," said Maroof.

She also complimented the team's character as they held their nerve in pressure situations to win the match.

"It shows the character of our team, we didn't assess the conditions well. We wanted to execute our plans well and that paid for us today," said the Pakistani captain.

Maroof talked about the team's strategy going forward in the match and said, "We were thinking about our team so that we can execute our plans well. Thinking of putting good score so that our bowlers could defend it because the bowlers have been bowling beautifully in the tournament. We just wanted our batters to apply well."

When asked about her all-important partnership with Nida Dar after Pakistan lost quick wickets, she said that the duo was looking to play to their strengths and back their abilities to ensure a partnership.

"We were talking about making a partnership and to take calculative risks. Nida knew she could hit big and she backed herself. That's what we were talking about in the middle," explained the winning captain.

Nida Dar's unbeaten innings of 56 powered Pakistan to a decent total of 137/6 against India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday in the ongoing Asia Cup clash.

Deepti Sharma bowled exceptionally and was the quick of the Indian bowlers as she bagged three wickets giving away just 27 runs. For Pakistan Nida Dar was the highest scorer while Bismah Maroof also contributed with 32 runs in 35 balls.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. The team made two changes, leaving out Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig for left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer.

India and Pakistan are now tied on points in the Asia cup with India taking the pole position based on net run rate. (ANI)

