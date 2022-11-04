Lahore [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to allow its players to compete in the inaugural South African T20 league, in which Indians own the majority of teams.

It can also be said that the postponement of the West Indies tour of Pakistan is one of the reasons that opened up the window for players to participate in the new South African league. The West Indies tour of Pakistan, of three T20Is, was scheduled for January 2023 but has been called off, providing space in the calendar for players from both countries to become available for T20 leagues in the January-February window.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Gifts Cricket Bat to Litton Das After India's Thrilling Five-Run Win Over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022.

As per the ESPNcricinfo, at least two Pakistani players without PCB central contracts are expected to sign contracts due to the procedure, which will let each side select one extra player for their squads. If they can find takers, the PCB has also let contracted players compete in the SA20 competition. The tournament's inaugural season starts in January 2023.

"We are introducing a wildcard pick. Post the World Cup, we will allow teams to pick one other player. From a league perspective, we don't get involved with the selection. The teams go to the market and pick," Graeme Smith, commissioner of the SA20 league, told ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Australia Survive Rashid Khan Cameo in 4-Run Win Against Afghanistan, Semifinal Spot Still in Doubt.

Aside from the SA20, other concurrent tournaments include the ILT20 (in the UAE), the BBL in Australia, the BPL in Bangladesh, and the PSL, which will begin in early February.

However, the PCB will continue to keep its players away from the ILT20 as intended. Azam Khan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain had their NOCs for the competition earlier denied. However, both players were vying for a contract with the league's only non-Indian-owned team, the Desert Vipers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)