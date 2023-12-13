Perth [Australia], December 13 (ANI): On the eve of the first Test clash against Australia, Pakistan announced their playing XI which includes the names of two Test debutants.

Shan Masood's first Test outing as a skipper has seen a plethora of changes in the squad with all-rounder Aamir Jamal and right-arm pacer Khurram Shahzad bound to make their Test debut.

Jamal made his international debut for Pakistan in 2022 against England and also represented the Men in Green at the 19th Asian Games. On the other hand, the Perth Test will mark Khurram's first outing for his nation.

Along with enlisting two new faces, some players are returning to the mix after missing a year of action with the red ball.

Faheem Ashraf is returning to don the white jersey while experienced wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed continues to be Pakistan's first choice, making Mohammed Rizwan wait for a role behind the stumps.

The opening combination has regularly featured for the Asian Giants for quite some time. After showcasing a good temperament in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique will continue to open for Pakistan.

Former skipper Babar Azam will stay at his usual No. 4 spot, while, the spin duties have been entrusted to Salman Ali Agha in the absence of Abrar Ahmed.

In the absence of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, the pace bowling will be spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and supported by Faheem.

Pakistan playing XI against Australia: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad.

Australia squad for the first Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Lance Morris. (ANI)

