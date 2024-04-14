New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Pakistan speedster Ihsanullah left for Manchester, England, on Sunday for the treatment of his elbow injury.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans collaborated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to secure the appointment of an orthopaedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts.

PCB released an official statement to announce Ihsanullah's departure to the UK for the treatment of his elbow injury.

"Fast bowler Ihsanullah left for Manchester, England, on Sunday morning for his crucial appointment on Monday with esteemed orthopaedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts, regarding his elbow injury. Professor Watts specialises in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery," PCB said in a statement.

The 21-year-old sustained an elbow injury in April 2023, following a white-ball series against New Zealand.

After the injury, there were no updates on Ihsanullah's injury. One month ago, he came into the limelight after Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen accused PCB of their inability to provide the appropriate treatment to the pacer, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The PCB's chief medical officer, Dr Sohail Saleem, denied the mishandling of the case while defending himself and the PCB in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

"I said I wanted to get fresh tests conducted because I suspected it was more than just workload syndrome. It was diagnosed as such by the doctor who was previously here at the PCB, and not my team. A lab that gave us an MRI scan gave us an incorrect prognosis. I ordered the same scan again, and we picked the fracture up," Saleem told ESPNcricinfo.

Ihsanullah was among the standout players for the Sultans in last year's PSL, He finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets. He was selected in Pakistan's T20I and ODI squads for the New Zealand series following the tournament. During that series, he made his debut in both formats. (ANI)

