Perth [Australia], December 23 (ANI): Pakistan's bowling unit's absentee list continues to grow as the left-arm spinner Noman Ali was ruled out of the Australia series due to acute appendicitis.

"Noman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis. Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in an emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis," a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) read.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test: Australia, 63/2 at Lunch, Trail India by 124 Runs on Day 3.

Noman was first added to the team to provide a backup spin to Abrar Ahmed. With Abrar already out with an injury, Noman's departure further complicates Pakistan's bowling situation. As a replacement, Sajid Khan was brought in, but he arrived in Perth too late to play in the opening Test.

"On Surgeon advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today in the morning. Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later this afternoon," the statement further read.

Also Read | 'One of the Best Years' Says Novak Djokovic After Record-Extending Eighth Year-End World No 1 Finish in ATP 2023 Rankings.

Khurram Shazad, a right-armer, reportedly complained of pain in his left side while in Perth earlier this week.

The second Test against Australia gets underway at the MCG on December 26.

Due to the absence of important fast bowlers, such as Khurram Shahzad because of a stress fracture, Naseem Shah recuperating from an injury, and Haris Rauf choosing not to play, debutants Aamer Jamal and Shahzad, along with Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Wasim Jr., are now part of the fast bowling lineup.

The Boxing Day Test mounts a serious challenge for Pakistan as they look to crucial ICC World Test Championship points in Melbourne.

In the opening Test, Pakistan suffered a huge loss against the hosts by 360-run in Perth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)