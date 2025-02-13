Karachi [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Powered by sensational centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, Pakistan pulled off a stunning run chase, overhauling a massive target of 353 with six wickets to spare in Karachi. The victory secured their place in the tri-nation series final on Friday, where they will face New Zealand, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Chasing 353 for the win against South Africa, the duo put on a record 260-run partnership for the fourth wicket, having come together when they were 91/3.

Pakistan skipper Rizwan slammed his fourth ODI hundred, while Agha brought up his maiden century in the format - their scores of 122* and 134, respectively, meant they put up the highest fourth-wicket partnership for Pakistan in ODIs.

It was also Pakistan's highest successful run chase in ODIs, surpassing their 349-run chase against Australia in Lahore in 2022.

After the Proteas opted to bat, Temba Bavuma (82), Matthew Breetzke (83) and Heinrich Klaasen (87) blazed away, as the Pakistan bowlers struggled against their power-hitting.

Kyle Verreynne also stepped in with a handy 44-run knock towards the end, as the Proteas slammed 110 runs off the final ten overs of the first innings. It helped South Africa post 352/5 from their 50 overs.

Pakistan started off strongly in the chase, with a 57-run opening stand between Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the first 6.1 overs. However, they soon found themselves at 91/3 four when Azam, Zaman, and Saud Shakeel all fell in the space of four overs.

It was then that Rizwan and Agha joined forces. Rizwan played the anchor's role while Agha was aggressive, and the duo took it away from South Africa.

The Proteas would finally break the stand in the penultimate over, Lungi Ngidi dismissing Agha for 134, but it was too little too late.

Pakistan and New Zealand will clash in the final of the tri-nation series in Karachi on Friday before the focus turns to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. (ANI)

