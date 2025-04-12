New Delhi [India] April 12 (ANI): As the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 nears a critical stage, Pakistan has won two matches and is confident of good performance in the remaining encounters.

After Pakistan's decisive victory over Scotland, captain Fatima Sana spoke about aspects her team will focus on improving before the crucial matchup against West Indies.

Also Read | GT 6/0 in 1 Over | LSG vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Start Proceedings.

"We'll try to be calm and easy in [batting] partnerships because in situations like these, teams tend to buckle down under pressure. We'll cope with it better and will keep working on it, as the future games will bring greater pressure and intensity," Fatima Sana said, according to ICC.

The hosts' in-form run in the tournament has seen them excel with the bat and ball. They beat Ireland in their first encounter by 38 runs and then defeated Scotland by six wickets. Perhaps the biggest positive out of these wins was that they were team results, with several squad members contributing.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 qualifiers are being held from April 9 to 19 in Pakistan, The top two teams in the event will seal their places for the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled to be played in October and November this year. The sixth edition of the qualifier features six sides - Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand.

Sana expressed optimism about the team's recent victory and believed it would boost their confidence and motivate them to perform even better in upcoming crucial matches. "This is a good thing for the team, we'll get a boost. When you win, the team gets more confidence, and with the big matches coming, we'll try harder."

Pakistan skipper acknowledged the challenging situation she faced due to injury but highlighted her successful bowling performance, particularly in the death overs. She believed this performance would boost her confidence and inspire the team, setting the stage for future success.

"It was a tough situation due to injury, but I performed well. The team will get confidence along with myself. So I'm hoping for more good things to come," Sana discussed her bowling performance towards the death overs." she added.

Pakistan face West Indies on Monday, April 14, in Lahore as they look to cement their place at the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup in India later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)