Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) The prevailing cross-border tension ended Pakistan chess team's campaign even before it started as the players are due to return on Thursday night after a last-minute pull out from the 44th Olympiad here.

Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the Chess Olympiad being held in Mamallapuram near here from July 28 to August 10.

Also Read | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan by 246 Runs, Level Series 1-1.

However, Pakistan on Thursday withdrew from the prestigious event, citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir, which neighbouring country views as a disputed area.

"Pakistani players will be leaving India tonight following their pullout of the event," Olympiad director and All India Chess Federation (AICF) general secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan told PTI.

Also Read | BCCI Should Allow Indian Cricketers to Participate in Foreign T20 Leagues, Says Adam Gilchrist.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry announced its decision to boycott the Olympiad earlier in the day.

"Pakistan condemns India's mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports. As a protest, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad and will also raise the matter with the International Chess Federation at the highest level," it said in a statement.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was "highly unfortunate" that Pakistan has "politicised" the prestigious international event.

The Olympiad was moved out of Russia and this is the first time, India is hosting the event.

The event has attracted a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's, would also see six from India in the fray.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)