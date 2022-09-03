Sharjah [UAE], September 2 (ANI): After defeating Hong Kong by a massive 155 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup, the star of Pakistan's victory batter Mohammad Rizwan said that the Pakistan team's confidence is high and they are ready to take on any opponent.

Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 78 followed by Shadab Khan's four-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a massive 155 runs victory over Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With this win, Pakistan booked a clash against India on Sunday in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Hong Kong were bundled out on a paltry score of 38 runs.

None of the Hong Kong players was successful in getting to double digits. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan scalped four wickets while Mohammad Nawaz got three.

Mohammad Rizwan dropped anchor, scoring 78* off 57 deliveries as Pakistan posted a big score of 193/2 on the board in their 20 overs.

"What happens on the Sharjah pitch is that you can only score 60 or 55 in the powerplay. We have to assess the condition of the game first. We assessed the condition first and then play the game accordingly," Rizwan said in a post-match press conference.

"It is in front of everyone that there is always pressure when its India and Pakistan clash. People all over the world wait for this clash. The match between India and Pakistan feels like a final match to everyone. I think we need to keep this match as normal as possible. Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent," he added.

Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. He will also stay out of action during the home series against England, which will start on September 20, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri-Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Talking about the team's star pacer, he said, "No one can fill the place of Shaheen Afridi in our team. The way he has performed for Pakistan is great." (ANI)

