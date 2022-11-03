Melbourne [Australia], November 3 (ANI): Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

As per the ESPNcricinfo, Zaman has been ruled out of the event as he suffered a knee issue before arriving in Australia, which he aggravated on Sunday when playing against the Netherlands. He will be unavailable for Pakistan's crucial match against South Africa on Thursday and their final group game against Bangladesh later this week.

"Obviously with any knee injury, it takes time to have 100% recovery. Fakhar and the team understood the risks of coming into the tournament and we got him in. You saw how he performed with batting...Unfortunately in the last match he had a bit of a twist which aggravated his injury," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pakistan team doctor Najeebullah Soomro as saying.

"We were aware of the risks of the comeback. He is obviously an important player for the team. The player, the medical staff and the team management were aware of that. We decided to bring him back in. In cricket, and any sport, we take risks. Sometimes they pay off, sometimes they don't," he added.

Asif Ali may get a chance to play after being benched following Pakistan's game against India because they wanted an extra bowling option. Other batting choices are Khushdil Shah and Haider Ali.

Two defeats by the narrowest of margins have left Pakistan on the edge of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but not yet totally out of the picture in terms of qualification for the semi-finals.

Pakistan team still have a hint of hope of reaching the knockout stage. First, they simply must beat South Africa on Thursday. Even if Men in Green register victories in their final two group games against South Africa and Bangladesh they will need other results to go their way to earn a semi-final spot. (ANI)

