Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Pakistan and Islamabad United opener Sahibzada Farhan cemented his place in history after joining the ranks of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler in the elite list of players who have struck four T20 centuries in a calendar year.

The 29-year-old achieved the feat during Islamabad United's emphatic 102-run victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Also Read | 'I Missed Gold, but I'll Train 10 Winners': India's First Female Olympic Medallist Karnam Malleswari's Mission Renewed After Meeting With PM Narendra Modi in Haryana.

Farhan continued to ride high on his prolific form and made Peshawar's bowlers tilt at the windmills on Rawalpindi's benign batting strip. He singlehandedly decimated Peshawar with his explosive display with the bat and hammered 106 from a mere 52 deliveries, striking handsomely at 203.85 and lacing it with a staggering 13 boundaries and five towering maximums.

With another ton to his name, Farhan joined the exclusive list of Virat, Gayle, Gill and Buttler to become the fifth player to slam four T20 centuries in a calendar year. Gayle, the legendary West Indies and the 'Universal Boss' opener was the first to achieve the feat in 2011.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Karnam Malleswari in Yamunanagar; Commends Olympic Medallist for Mentoring Young Athletes.

Virat was the second to achieve the feat, following his blistering display in 2016. The former England white-ball skipper was next to follow after he scripted the feat in 2022, and Gill became the fourth entry with his swashbuckling centuries in 2023.

Before his exploits against Peshawar, Farhan had tonked three centuries earlier this year. While featuring for the Peshawar Region, Farhan slammed an unbeaten 114(59) to steer his side to a commanding 8-wicket triumph on March 15.

Within a week, Farhan had his second T20 century after clobbering Quetta with his scorching 162* from 72 deliveries. Five days later, Farhan cracked another century in the semi-final of Pakistan's National T20 Cup. He tormented Abbottabad with his 148(72) and lifted Peshawar to a comfortable 56-run victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)