Doha, Jun 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic has come in the way of Indian footballers' routine post-match and post-training ice-baths inside the stadium itself.

The senior national team is currently in Qatar's capital city for the joint preliminary 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifying campaign.

"To prevent any chance of cross-infection, we have been doing the ice-baths at the respective hotel rooms, and in the respective bathtubs," team doctor Shervin Sheriff was quoted as saying by AIFF.

Sheriff is among the many individuals who are playing a key role from behind, even as the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu deliver in the field of play.

"They are invaluable to the team -- the support staff. They are the real players. Without their expertise, no football team can ever thrive," said head coach Igor Stimac.

The team's medical unit is handled by Gigy George, the senior physiotherapist, who stresses on recovery after a hard day in the field.

"Recovery is paramount for the players. In the morning screening session, we check the range of the hamstring and the ankles and also the adductors. The wellness is also measured – the sleep, their soreness which allows us to gauge their readiness, and plan the treatment.

"Prevention is better than cure," said Gigy, one of the best sports physios in the country.

During the morning screening process, the major lower limb structures are monitored every day -- like the range of hamstrings and ankles as well as the strength of groin.

"The records are compared, and as and when the alarm bells ring, we plan accordingly," Shervin said.

"The players may have acute exacerbation of a chronic injury which they may have suffered long back. The treatment, hence, is designed accordingly and it gives us a proper idea about a player's return to resume training at full intensity, and then being match-fit," Shervin added.

"It paves the way for easier communication with the coaching staff."

The monitoring of the players is not confined to the camp alone.

"In modern football you need to track every player for every single minute. Hence, when the players are not in the camp, it's our responsibility to enquire at every single step and provide tailor-made programmes to everyone in our quest to help them stay in proper conditioning.

"Not to forget, that they are also contracted with their respective clubs," Gigy pointed out.

