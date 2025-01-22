Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): All India PAFI Para ArmWrestling Cup 2025 held by People's ArmWrestling Federation India and Gwalior ArmWrestling Welfare Association in Gwalior saw all categories of para-athletes including visually impaired, wheelchair-bound and physically disabled from all over the country lock arms and compete in India's first-ever national level para ArmWrestling competition.

The two-day event held on 18th and 19th January had 300 players from 20 states compete across eight different categories at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Disability Sports Training Center in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The winners of each category were given a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 each on behalf of Shriram College, as stated in a release from People's ArmWrestling Federation India.

The para-athletes themselves seemed to be ecstatic with the opportunity of having their own tournament.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Narayan Singh Kushwaha, the state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister who was ecstatic about ArmWrestling in Gwalior and shared encouraging words to promote the sport.

"Every possible effort is being made to promote sports in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Narayan was quoted in a release from People's ArmWrestling Federation India as saying.

Chief Guests were also Parvinn Dabass, Co-founder of Pro Panja League Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation of India and Gwalior zone Inspector General Arvind Saxena and Shriram College Chairman, Harendra Sharma.

They were accompanied by the Madhya Pradesh Association General Secretary, Advocate Tariq Khan, Gwalior Association's President Keshav Pandey and Manish Kuma, para-athlete and organising committee head and Aditya Bhadoria, Gen Sec, Gwalior Association.

Parvinn Dabass loved the reception ArmWrestling continues to get in Gwalior and stated, "Gwalior has been a great starting point for us for many tournaments, we made our first ArmWrestling academy here, did our Ranking Tournament infront of the Gwalior Fort and now our first solo All India Para Championship. There is a great energy which Gwalior and its people have which is why we love holding tournaments here. The players are becoming stars and are getting government jobs and the sport is set to grow exponentially in the coming years."

Preeti Jhangiani echoed the excitement and said, "It is a matter of great pride that the PAFI Para Championship is being organized for the first time in Gwalior. This was a wonderful opportunity for para-athletes from all over India and we thank the Atal Bihari Disability Sports Centre for providing a great venue for them." (ANI)

