New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has been lauded by para-athletes for its proactive approach towards inclusivity in sports. Sukant Kadam, Para-Badminton Player, expressed his gratitude towards the government for providing equal opportunities and support to para-athletes, empowering them to chase their dreams without any barriers.

"I'm thrilled to see the Maharashtra government's proactive approach towards inclusivity in sports. By providing equal opportunities and support to para-athletes, they're empowering us to chase our dreams without any barriers. This initiative is a game-changer, and I'm grateful to the Maharashtra government for their unwavering commitment to promoting para-sports," a release said quoting Sukant Kadam.

Another player, Sachin Khillari, Paralympics silver medalist, says, "The Maharashtra government has provided equal opportunities to para-athletes and able-bodied athletes everywhere, whether in cash awards or other schemes. This equal opportunity has given para-athletes the strength they need. We don't want sympathy, we want equal opportunities. And the Maharashtra government is providing us with just that. A heartfelt thank you and I am grateful to the Paralympic Committee of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Sarkar."

Para athletic Mansi Joshi says, "I would like to thank CM Devendra Fadnavis sir for this. We are now at the right step. Viksit Bharat is inclusive Bharat, and this is a very right step. This will encourage more athletes from the state of Maharashtra to pursue Para sports and provide them with the backup that we, as athletes, require. This will also encourage more athletes to win medals and perform better. Furthermore, this new initiative will promote better infrastructure in the state by providing equal opportunities, opening doors for people, and moving us towards an inclusive India. This is a step in the right direction, and I would like to thank the central government and Rajya Sarkar." ANI)

