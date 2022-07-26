Birmingham [UK], July 26 (ANI): Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who reached Birmingham for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, said that she is confident about bringing home a medal from the event.

The Indian para Table Tennis contingent reached Birmingham on Sunday to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Bhavina grabbed the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after losing the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6.

"It feels good that people are expecting medals from me but I always expect that I have to give my best and do not take any pressure because if you take pressure then it affects your game," Bhavina Patel told ANI.

"So, I want to give my best like I did in Tokyo and will do the same here in Birmingham. Of course, there are chances of winning medals in the Commonwealth Games and I want to add a CWG medal also on my medals tally," he added.

Meanwhile, Para Table Tennis player Raj Aravindan, who will be making his CWG debut this year, said that he has been focusing on giving his best.

"I am very excited to participate in the Commonwealth Games. This is my first Commonwealth Games as a player. I am preparing for the last 6-8 months to get a gold medal in this Commonwealth Games," said Aravindan.

"We have Bhavina Patel. She is a silver medallist in the Paralympics. We are focusing to win medals for India," he added.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

