New York [US], March 10 (ANI): USA Cricket on Wednesday announced Paraag Marathe's formal reappointment as an independent director of USA Cricket and he was also re-elected by the Board of Directors as chairman.

Following a call for nominations for the role of independent director in December 2020, the independent Nominating and Governance Committee concluded a process of screening and interviewing potential candidates and recommended the incumbent chairman of the USA Cricket Board, Paraag Marathe, as the outstanding candidate for the role of independent director.

That recommendation has now been approved by the USA Cricket Board, who also voted to re-elect him as chairman for a further term of 3 years.

Paraag Marathe, has spent more than two decades with the NFL franchise. He was also recently appointed as Vice-Chairman of Leeds United in the English Premier League, leading 49ers Enterprises' minority investment in the resurgent EPL club.

He began his term as the first-ever Chair of USA Cricket in 2018 and has helped oversee a formidable number of developments for the rapidly evolving Governing Body, including the admission of USA Cricket as the 105th Member of the ICC in early 2019.

"I am honoured to continue my role as an independent director for USA Cricket and Chair of the Board as we continue to build on the significant, foundational progress made over the last two years in collaboration with my colleagues on our Board and the wider community," said Marathe.

"There is no doubt that the last 12 months have been a very challenging period, not just for USA Cricket, but the world as a whole. I remain confident that the developments we have made off the field, where we have navigated the continued uncertainties of the COVID-19 landscape, will enable us to make great progress on the field in 2021 and deliver upon our key priorities. I am especially pleased to see the plans coming together for the staging of National Championships in each of the Men's and Women's Senior and U19 categories for the first time ever, and being able to deliver a full calendar of cricketing activity across the board this year," he added.

Marathe concluded: "I continue to be inspired by the scale of passion, dedication, and diversity within our community, and we will strive to embrace and include the entire community as we move forward over the next few years. Thank you to everybody who continues to provide their support in any way to the growth of the sport across the country and thank you to my fellow directors for providing me the opportunity to continue to be part of this exciting journey." (ANI)

