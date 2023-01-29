Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Father of Parshavi Chopra, who ended as India's leading wicket-taker in their Women's U-19 T20 World Cup triumph, struggled to hide tears of joy after his daughter made entire country proud with her performance in South Africa.

Leg-break bowler Parshavi finished the tournament with 11 scalps from six matches.

India defeated England by seven wickets in the final of the tournament in Potchefstroom, South Africa with Parshavi returning with figures of 2/13 in the final against England

"It's a historic win and we are really happy that our girls team made us and the entire country proud by winning the first-ever U-19 T20 World Cup. I am happy that my daughter is a part of that win and performed wel," her father Gaurav said.

"Cricket is in our DNA. (But) it is the first step towards success, she (Parshavi) has to go a long way. Age is no bar for learning but we are feeling proud today that our daughter is known in the world."

Parshavi's mother Sheetal added: "She has made the entire family proud. She is the only girl child in the family but she overtook all.

"Expectations rose but we were happy that she took two wickets and India played well and fielded very well."

After India's resounding victory in the final, Parshvi's family also rejoiced, dancing to the tune of drums in their ancestral home here.

