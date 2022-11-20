Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): New Zealand bowler Tim Southee cited the lack of partnerships for the team's loss against India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

"Just not able to get going. When you are chasing such a target you need partnerships at some stage," mentioned the pacer who also clinched a hat trick in the match.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's Exceptional Innings Made a Difference to the Total, Says Tim Southee.

The Kiwi pacer talked about Suryakumar Yadav's century and called it the difference between the two teams.

"Anytime a player gets a hundred in a T20I game, that is the difference. His innings was miles apart from what we saw today from others. His innings took the score to more than what we were hoping for today. Exceptional innings from him," said New Zealand bowler Tim Southee

Also Read | Ecuador Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team ECU Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

The bowler talked about the team's bowling performance and stated the importance of picking up wickets as a bowling unit.

"That's just how T20 cricket is. We bowled well in the beginning, even to Suryakumar. He missed the first 3-4 balls but later scored. It's about taking wickets," said Southee.

He talked about the issue of playing with a wet ball due to rain at the stadium and said that both teams had the same playing conditions.

"Yes, it was but both the teams had the same conditions. I got lucky with bowling the last over and of a group of fielders so yeah it's always nice. Didn't feel like I bowled really well today but that's the nature of T20 cricket. It's just part of cricket that you can sometimes bowl really well and get nothing but bowl like today and end up with a hat trick. It's always nice," said the pacer.

When asked if Suryakumar Yadav is the greatest T20 Indian batter, he said, "There have been a number of great T20 players from India. They produce so many good cricketers. I think Sky has had a great 12 months. It's there for him to continue to do so. There have been guys who have achieved so much in the past. India has had great players not only in T20 but across all three formats."

Suryakumar Yadav's batting masterclass of unbeaten 111 and Deepak Hooda's four-wicket haul helped India bundle out New Zealand for 126 runs to clinch the second match by 65 runs in the three-match T20I series here at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Suryakumar was the top-scorer for India as he slammed 111 runs in just 51 balls while Ishan Kishan scored 36 off 31. Hooda delivered a stunning spell conceding just 10 runs in his four overs while bagging four wickets haul, dismissing Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)