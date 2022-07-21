Oregon [US], July 21 (ANI): Athlete Parul Chaudhary finished in 17th position in the 5000m heat event at the World Athletics Championships being held in Oregon.

Clocking 15:54.03 Parul missed out on the final spot in the 5000m heat event on Wednesday.

"Parul Chaudhary finishes her 5000m heats event with a timing of 15:54.03 minutes; finishing 17th overall at the @WCHoregon22 Parul is the 1st Indian to run in 2 different (long/middle distance) events at the World Championships," tweeted SAI Media.

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey topped the charts in the qualification round with a 14:52.27 mark. Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui secured the second position in qualifiers to clinch a spot in the final round clocking 14:52.54. Gudaf Tsegay finished third in the 5000m heats event with a timing of 14:52.64.

South Africa's two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya also failed in her quest to reach the 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships.

As the Indian heats event athlete missed out on a spot in the final, India's javelin thrower Annu Rani on Thursday became the first Indian to make it to back-to-back finals at the World Athletics Championships after finishing with a throw of 59.60 in her final attempt.

Rani began the qualification round in Group B on a bad note with a foul. But then she came up with a throw of 55.35 m later. She saved the best for the last, making a throw of 59.60 m to make it to the final.

In the group B qualification round, she finished in the fifth position and made it to the final as eighth best across both groups.

India's top medal contenders, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action along with Rohit Yadav in the men's javelin qualification rounds on Friday.

World Athletics Championships 2022 is being held in Oregon. It will conclude on July 24. (ANI)

