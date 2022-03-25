Lahore [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): After winning the Test series against Pakistan by 1-0 in the third and final Test on Friday, Australia captain Pat Cummins expressed happiness and said that the way his side batted in the first inning was fantastic.

Australia had given a target of 351 runs to Pakistan. Nathan Lyon's five-wicket haul and skipper Pat Cummins' three-wicket haul helped Australia in bundling out Pakistan at 235 and claiming a victory by 155 runs on Day 5 of the third Test here in Lahore.

While chasing the target entire team of Pakistan was all out for 235 runs in the last session on the fifth day. Nathan Lyon took 5 wickets for 83 runs for Australia.

"In the first innings the way we batted, the way we put ourselves in front was fantastic. Thought if we bowled to our potential it was enough. Was kind of weird that the trend of the game was that the first couple of wickets were hard to get, once it got 30-40 overs old," said Pat Cummins in a post-match presentation.

"The really great thing about this whole squad is .. we played really well in Australia in the Ashes. And now here. Swepson probably didn't get the just rewards, was an important member of our bowling group. We've been so well received here. Didn't know what to expect here but it has been an amazing experience. Been a lot of fun. Competitive cricket. In a lot of way, it's been more important than just the result," said Australia captain.

This is Australia's third Test series win in Pakistan. The Australian team came to Pakistan after 24 years and ended the Test series with a win. The first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi were draw. Both teams will be facing each other in a three-match ODI series from March 29. (ANI)

