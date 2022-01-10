Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Three-time champions Patna Pirates will look to extend their unbeaten streak when they lock horns with an in-form U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

The Pirates have started the season positively despite losing Pardeep Narwal in the auctions but a resolute Mumbai side stand in their way.

The match will be followed by Telugu Titans' encounter against Gujarat Giants.

Both, the Giants and the Titans, have shown glimpses of their immense potential despite their positions at the bottom of the points table and will be looking to convert these into victories.

Patna Pirates have dominated the early stages this season largely due to their versatile squad. .

Mumbai captain Fazel Atrachali and right corner Rinku have formed a deadly duo in defence while their raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar have chipped in with points.

Titans missing experience

Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom of the points table after a poor start to the campaign.

Gujarat have just one win to their name while Titans are yet to register one. Both the sides have shown great spirit on the mat but haven't yet been able to convert them to points.

Gujarat have performed well in a lot of matches despite their position on the table. Their much-famed defence will be hoping they can clinch a win against a Titans team that is lacking the confidence.

