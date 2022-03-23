Manchester [UK], March 23 (ANI): Paul Pogba has revealed that his World Cup winner's medal was among the items stolen during a recent burglary at his home.

The burglary happened last Tuesday while Pogba was playing in Manchester United's 2-1 aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old has now given more details adding that the medal he received after France won the World Cup in 2018 was stolen.

Pogba told L'Equipe, as per goal.com: "I discover my home burglarized after the intrusion of three people who stole my safe. There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal."

"What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident. She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself in with the boys into a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well," he added.

Pogba is currently with France's national team preparing for their upcoming friendlies against the Ivory Coast and South Africa. (ANI)

