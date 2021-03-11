Indore, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi's Payas Jain outclassed Haryana's Jeet Chandra 4-3 to claim the youth boys title and complete a double in the UTT 82nd Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

Pays retained the junior boys crown and completed a double. Payas laughed all the way to the bank with the cumulative prize purse of Rs. 1.32 lakh for both wins.

Payas also became only the second paddler to achieve a rare double in the same Nationals in recent times. Manush Shah of Gujarat did this at Sonepat in 2018. Archana Kamath also accomplished it in Durgapur in 2017 when Jeet won his first National title.

Payas was nicely warmed up for the occasion, despite the hiccups in the junior boys semifinals. His potent backhand and clever service variations, too, hastened to help him in the process.

After winning the junior boys final, he hardly had a 10-minute break before the youth final's start. But he was never in trouble as he went 3-2 up and was well placed to wrap it up in the sixth game. However, Jeet won on his first game point to level 3-3.

The Delhi boy hit a nice rhythm in the seventh and kept increasing the lead. The pressure was telling on the Haryana player, who was without a coach to guide, and looked forlorn. He just managed three points in the decider and the rest, as they say, is history.

Results:

Youth Boys: Final: Payas Jain (Del) bt Jeet Chandra (Har) 11-5, 10-12, 18-20, 11-9, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3.

Semi-finals: Jeet Chandra bt Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) 7-11, 11-13, 7-11, 11-9, 15-13, 11-9, 11-9, Payas Jain bt Anukram Jain (RSPB) 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

Junior Boys: Final: Payas Jain (Del) bt Deepit Rajesh Patil (Mah) 11-5, 11-3, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5.

Semi-finals: Payas Jain bt Varun Shankar Balusuri (Telg) 8-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, Deepit Patil bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9.

