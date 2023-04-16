Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Sam Curran on Saturday recorded the best bowling figures by a player on his captaincy debut in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 24-year-old all-rounder accomplished this feat during his side's IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. He took over the captaincy in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the match due to an injury.

Curran registered figures of 3/31 in his four overs. He had an economy rate of 7.80. He took the wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Krisnappa Gowtham and IPL debutant Yudhvir Singh. He also scored six runs with the bat.

He went past legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who took 2/28 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on his captaincy debut in 2008. Behind him is legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble, who took 2/25 against Punjab Kings for RCB in the 2009 IPL on his captaincy debut. Harbhajan Singh also took 2/36 against RCB in the 2008 IPL for Mumbai Indians on his captaincy debut.

Curran was sold to PBKS for Rs 18.50 crore in IPL 2023 auction last year, making him the most expensive player in the league's history.

The 24-year-old has had a solid IPL 2023 so far, scoring 77 runs in five innings at an average of over 25 at a strike rate of 124.19. He played some vital cameos for his side. So far, he has registered scores of 26*, 1*, 22, 22 and 6 so far.

He has also taken five wickets in five games at an average of 30.40 and an economy rate of 8.52. His best bowling figures are 3/31.

Coming to the match, LSG posted 159/8 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by PBKS. Kyle Mayers (29), Krunal Pandya (18) and Marcus Stoinis (15) made some notable contributions for their side.

Curran was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 3/31 in his four overs. Kagiso Rabada also took 2/34 in his four overs. Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza and Harpreet Brar took one scalp each.

In chase of 160, PBKS was reduced to 75/4, despite knock from Matthew Short (34 in 22 balls with five fours and a six). A half-century from Sikandar Raza (57 off 41 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Harpreet Bhatia (22) kept the game alive for PBKS.

A cameo of 23* (10) balls from Shahrukh Khan helped PBKS clinch a two-wicket win.

Yudhvir Singh was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 2/19 in three overs. Mark Wood took 2/35 in his four overs. Ravi Bishnoi also got two scalps while Krisnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya got one wicket each. (ANI)

