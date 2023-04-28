Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): In the 38th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

When these two teams last met, PBKS defeated LSG by two wickets in a thrilling encounter in Lucknow. Revenge will be on the mind of LSG captain KL Rahul as he takes on his former franchise.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is impressed with the way young Sam Curran led Punjab in the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan in the last few games.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "Sam Curran has handled the captaincy well in Shikhar's absence. Along with the ball, he also looked impressive with the bat. The Punjab team looks strong because of players like Sam Curran."

Meanwhile, on Thursday Rajasthan Royals continued their unbeaten streak against Chennai Super Kings by defeating the MS Dhoni-led side for the second time in the tournament and climbed to the top of the points table in IPL.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive knock up front took RR to a big total, and later skipper Sanju Samson utilised the three spinners to perfection as Royals strangled the visiting batters in the run chase to beat Super Kings by 32 runs.

Hailing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson for their stellar performances, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said beating a team like CSK twice is no mean feat in IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting and Sanju Samson's captaincy have taken RR to the top. Samson deserves all the praise. It is not easy to beat a strong team like CSK twice in a season, but Sanju achieved a 2-0 score against this side on the basis of tremendous preparation and excellent strategy."

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri also hailed Samson for his maturity and said the way he rotated his spinners against an in-form CSK batting line-up was commendable.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Ravi Shastri said, "Sanju Samson has matured as a captain. He uses his spinners very well. Only a good captain can play with three spinners and use them smartly." (ANI)

