Lahore [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said it has mutually agreed to part ways with the men's national cricket team batting coach Younis Khan.

Younis was appointed as the batting coach last year in November on a two-year contract until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in an official PCB release said: "It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions."

"I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men's national cricket team's batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers," he added.

Both PCB and Younis Khan have agreed to not make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain's departure.

Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to the United Kingdom without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Younis Khan's replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in due course.

Pakistan men's national cricket team will tour the UK from June 25 to July 20 for three ODIs and three T20Is, while the West Indies tour will be from July 21 to August 24 where the visiting team will feature in five T20Is and two Tests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)