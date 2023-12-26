Sports News | PCB Appoints Yasir Arafat as Pakistan Team's High-Performance Coach

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Former all-rounder Yasir Arafat on Tuesday was appointed as the Pakistan team's High-Performance Coach.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an official statement to announce the appointment of the former all-rounder.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Stumps: KL Rahul’s Fighting Half-Century Keeps Men In Blue Afloat Amidst Impressive Outing Of Proteas Bowlers.

Yasir will be a part of the management for Men in Green's upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand which is scheduled to begin from January 12 to 21, 2024 in New Zealand.

During his playing days, Yasir appeared in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan. He completed his ECB Level 4 coaching course from Loughborough University, becoming the first Pakistan Test cricketer to do so.

Also Read | David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja After ICC Rejected His Application to Display Image of Dove and Olive Plant On His Bat and Shoes.

He has also worked as the bowling coach with county teams like Sussex and Surrey, as well as with Australia's Big Bash League franchise, Perth Scorchers. Recently, his recent stint saw him working as a bowling coach with the Hong Kong national team.

Besides coaching, the 41-year-old all-rounder has featured for different T20 teams in league cricket, which includes appearances for Otago and Canterbury in New Zealand domestic T20 league cricket.

PCB's statement also stated that "Yasir will serve as the camp commandant for the five-day camp in Lahore from 29 December to 2 January for the preparation of the tour."

Arafat's arrival continues to showcase the trend that has been going on in the Pakistan camp. Former captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been appointed as the director of the Pakistan men's cricket team.

Hafeez was recently part of the PCB Cricket Technical Committee. The former all-rounder was part of the Pakistan men's team which won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017. He had taken over the post from Mickey Arthur, who also served Pakistan as head coach.

Babar Azam had announced his decision to step down as Pakistan captain from all formats of the game after his side's debacle in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Morne Morkel also resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men's team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)