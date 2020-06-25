Lahore [Pakistan], June 25 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday said it has conducted COVID-19 tests for five reserve players and a backup player support personnel.

The five players who were tested are Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan and Rohail Nazir along with masseur Mohammad Imran.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed five reserve players and a backup player support personnel have undergone Covid-19 tests," PCB said in a statement.

Asif, Butt, Nawaz and Khan were originally named as reserve players on June 12 when the 29-player squad was announced, while Nazir has been added as a backup wicketkeeper.

PCB further stated that "on Thursday, 18 players and 11 player support personnel underwent a second round of tests, while the 10 players and one player support personnel, who had tested positive earlier in the week, will be retested on Friday."

The PCB will announce the outcomes of all tests on Saturday.

The ten players, who had tested positive, are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan. (ANI)

