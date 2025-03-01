Lahore [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to give the domestic players the opportunity to play in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand after Pakistan's shambolic run in the ongoing Champions Trophy, Geo News reported citing sources.

Sources informed Geo News that domestic players have been asked to travel to Lahore for the selection process for the five T20Is against the Blackcaps, beginning on March 16. In addition, a meeting will be held between the young cricketers and board officials.

With the T20 World Cup set to be held next year in Indian and Sri Lanka, the decision to send domestic players to New Zealand could turn out to be PCB's long-term strategy for the marquee event.

In addition to the recent developments, former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif suggested a list of young players who should be considered for the upcoming series. Hassan Nawaz, Ali Raza, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed and Muhammad Nafay were some of the players he recommended.

His other recommendations for the probable squad included Muhammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf and Khushdil Shah.

Notably, some reports claim that Pakistan players are considering opting out of their white-ball tour of New Zealand. The players are considering taking a "break" from the white-ball tour, which consists of five T20Is and three ODIs.

The recent changes in Pakistan's camp stem from their dreadful run in the Champions Trophy. As a global cricket event returned to Pakistan after nearly three decades, New Zealand stepped up to spoil the party.

The Blackcaps, buoyed by their success in the ODI tri-nation series, forced Pakistan to concede a 60-run defeat.

With Pakistan's campaign in jeopardy and signs pointing towards the defending champions leaving their party early, the high-voltage encounter against India became a must-win affair. With the odds stacked against them, Pakistan paid the price for their sub-par attempts to orchestrate a victory in Dubai.

The defending champions needed a favour from Bangladesh to stage a victory over New Zealand. But the relentless Kiwis shut the Tigers down with a five-wicket victory, sending them to the exit door along with Pakistan. Their final game of the tournament, a dead rubber affair against Bangladesh, was washed away by persistent rain. (ANI)

