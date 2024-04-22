Lahore, Apr 22 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formed a medical probe panel to look into allegations that young fast bowler Ehsanullah's elbow injury was mismanaged by its medical panel.

Ehsanullah has struggled to recover from an elbow injury that he sustained last year after making his white ball debuts for the national team.

The independent medical board constitutes notable names such as Prof. Dr Javed Akram, Prof. Dr Rana Dilawaiz and Prof. Dr Mumraiz Naqshbandi.

"The medical board will submit its findings to us within a week's time and tell us whether Ehsanullah's treatment was handled properly or mis-managed," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi told media.

Ehsanullah had emerged as a promising prospect in last year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) but due to his elbow injury he has not played any cricket since after mid-2023.

A PCB insider said that Naqvi had formed the medical board after he was told that a specialist in London, who checked Ehsanullah last week, confirmed he might require another surgery as his first surgery in a Lahore hospital had been botched up.

The PCB's medical panel headed by Dr Sohail Saleem has handled his diagnosis and treatment since last year.

Naqvi said Ehsanullah was still in London for his treatment on PCB expenses and if need arose he would be sent to the United States for his treatment.

"The PCB values all its players and there is no way we will not ensure he is back to playing cricket again," he added.

He said once the probe is complete the picture will be clear but he personally would not tolerate any unprofessional work from board employees.

The board will recommend future course of action for proper treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)