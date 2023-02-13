Karachi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is working closely with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the law-enforcement authorities in Sharjah to ensure the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in March is held without any untoward incident, after clashes were witnessed between supporters of the two sides during the Asia Cup last year.

After Pakistan won the exciting contest in the last over at Sharjah with tail-ender Naseem Shah hitting two sixes, some Afghan supporters in the stands went berserk, smashing chairs and attacking Pakistani fans.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Merseyside Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Videos of the violence were widely circulated on social media, prompting the authorities in Sharjah to inform the ECB that they would have special security measures for the three T20 games between the two sides.

"The additional security plans being drawn up for the series will ensure that Pakistani and Afghani supporters sit in separate enclosures away from each other.

Also Read | Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Schedule, Date & Time: Biggest Stars to Compete in the Cup That Kickstarts from February 18 – Here’s How You Can Watch It.

"The fans of both teams will enter and exit the Sharjah stadium from different gates to avoid direct contact," a source in the PCB said.

He said the plan also includes a beefed-up police presence and private security guards during matches.

Even after the 2019 World Cup game between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Headingley, violence was witnessed with Afghan supporters damaging property and attacking Pakistani fans after Sarfaraz Ahmed's side won a thriller.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had taken a serious note of the violence after the World Cup game in England.

The source said the PCB and Afghanistan board would work with the ECB and Sharjah police to have a foolproof security plan in place.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to play the T20Is in Sharjah in place of an ODI series, which was postponed last year due to Covid issues.

"There will be measures in place to ensure there is no reactive behaviour from fans after the match, no matter what the results," the source said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)