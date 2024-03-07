Lahore, Mar 7 (PTI) With time running out and short on choices, the Pakistan Cricket Board has turned to three foreign coaches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to see if either of them are interested in coaching the national team at least until next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

A reliable source in the PCB said that the board had initial talks with Australian allrounder Shane Watson (Quetta Gladiators franchise), New Zealand's Mike Hesson (Islamabad United) and West Indian Phil Simmons (Karachi) to find if either of them would be interested in a coaching contract.

"Initial talks have been held but it is too early to say if either of them is interested since at least two of them have prior assignments in other leagues as well," the source said.

New PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi has already made it clear that he wants to appoint a foreign coaching staff for the upcoming assignments of the Pakistan team, including the World T20 Cup and Champions Trophy.

But given PCB's poor reputation of dealing with foreign and local coaches and support staff, high profile coaches are wary of taking up contracts with the Pakistan team.

“Yes it is a problem specially after the way Zaka Ashraf (former Chairman) forced Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and the other foreign coaches to go after the World Cup,” the source said.

"The way Misbah ul Haq, Waqar Younis, Muhammad Hafeez were removed are examples."

He said another problem is most of the top coaches now held contracts with franchises in many leagues around the globe, including the Indian Premier League.

