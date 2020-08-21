Barcelona [Spain], Aug 21 (ANI): Barcelona forward Pedri, who idolises former Blaugrana great Andres Iniesta, wants to 'learn from the best' -- Lionel Messi.

Barca confirmed a deal with Las Palmas to sign the highly-rated 17-year-old in September 2019 but he stayed at the second-tier club for the remainder of the campaign.

He was finally unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday with president Josep Maria Bartomeu and new sporting director Ramon Planes - who has replaced Eric Abidal in the role - present at the ceremony.

"It's not every day you can sign for this club. I'm really looking forward to doing great Pedrthings, but the pressure is the worst a footballer can have. You have to get rid of it as soon as possible and replace it with excitement," Pedri told Barca's official website.

"My idol has always been Andres Iniesta and now I want to learn from the best, which is Leo Messi," he added.

As for his own situation, Pedri is planning for life at Barca but is also prepared for a temporary move away, a spell out on loan potentially offering him the chance to play regularly and aid his long-term development.

"The first option is to stay here and have fun with the best, although a transfer is not an option that I've ruled out. You have to take [pressure] off from the first moment. You must have the enthusiasm to enjoy each day and hope that everything goes well," he said. (ANI)

