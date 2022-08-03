Lima (Peru), Aug 3 (AP) Former captain Juan Reynoso was appointed as coach of Peru's national team, replacing Ricardo Gareca.

The 52-year-old Reynoso was hired “with the clear objective of (reaching) the 2026 World Cup,” Peru's soccer federation said.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: Brazilian Midfielder Wellington Priori Returns to Jamshedpur FC.

Gareca four years ago led the Peruvians to their first World Cup since 1982, but he failed to get the squad to this year's tournament in Qatar.

Reynoso, who was a defender for Peru for 15 years, will speak about his new role in a press conference scheduled for Wednesday. His latest job was at Mexico's Cruz Azul, which he led to a first league title since 1997 last year.

Also Read | SAFF U20 Championship 2022: India Beat Maldives, Book Spot in Final With Bangladesh.

Argentinian coach Gareca decided in July not to extend his contract after seven years on the job since Peru missed out on this year's World Cup.

Peru finished the latest edition of South American World Cup qualifiers in fifth place with 24 points in 18 matches. In the final stage of qualifying, Peru was eliminated by Australia in June in a 5-4 penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular time. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)