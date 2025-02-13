Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Mumbai City FC (MCFC) head coach Petr Kratky backed his players' fighting spirit despite suffering a 1-3 defeat against FC Goa (FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Gaurs (FCG) registered a convincing 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to Iker Guarrotxena's sublime first-half brace. Manolo Marquez's men continued to showcase their attacking supremacy in the second half as Borja Herrera increased the lead for the visitors in the 64th minute, capitalizing on Mumbai City FC's defensive miscommunication.

Despite the Islanders pulling one goal back at the stroke of full-time courtesy of Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike from the spot-kick, the Gaurs managed to overcome the Mumbai City FC hurdle with a dominating performance away from home.

With that, FC Goa snapped a 13-game winless streak against Mumbai City FC in the ISL, securing their first ISL win against the Islanders since a 5-2 win on 12 February 2020 and their first away win against them since a 4-2 win on 7 November 2019.

The Islanders (MCFC), who were once known for their supremacy at home, have been seen struggling to carry forward their dominating run in front of the home crowd this season. Kratky's men have registered only 15 out of a probable 33 points this season while playing at the Mumbai Football Arena.

However, Kratky didn't feel that the Islanders are finding it hard to deliver at home this season; rather, he believed that his squad is improving game by game.

"I don't think so. I think we're getting better as a team. I think overall you have to respect the opposition. I think the opposition is very good. I think we're doing well. We're getting better. Yes, at home we're not getting results at the moment, but I think we are on a good pathway and getting stronger, which is positive for me. So, Goa was just better today and deserved to win," Kratky said in the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Krakty highlighted that conceding two goals in the opening half shook the team's confidence, resulting in another frustrating defeat at home. However, the Mumbai City FC head coach acknowledged the Gaurs' squad depth and individual brilliance but also admitted that Marquez's men deserved all three points considering how they played throughout the match.

"I think the first goal put us a little bit on our knees. We gave a little bit more space to Iker to shoot after a little bit more touches than we would have liked to. But again, they are quality players; they are a quality team," Kratky stated.

"You give them a little bit more space, and they will finish it with the goal. So that's the quality of what FC Goa have, and again, respect for them. They have a very good game; they work hard and deserve to win," he added, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Following his brace against the Islanders, Guarrotxena has now scored 16 goals for FC Goa in the ISL, the joint third most by any player for the club (also Hugo Boumous) behind Ferran Corominas (48) and Noah Sadaoui (20).

The Spanish forward, who played for the Mumbai City FC side in the 2023-24 season, was at his very best against his former team, not only scoring goals but also attacking spaces in the opposition half, continuous off-the-ball pressure, and playmaking skills.

While asked about Guarrotxena's impactful outing at the Mumbai Football Arena and the Islanders' defenders' approach to dealing with the FC Goa forward's attacking flair, Kratky answered, "Iker (Guarrotxena) now starts playing for FC Goa regularly. He is scoring goals, he is creating, and he is dropping between the lines. He is a very good player. So you have to respect that. Sometimes you can do your best, but when you have individual brilliance like the first goal, he takes it."

"So again, we know about FC Goa. We know it is not rocket science what they do, but they are doing very well. They have worked very hard, and again, as I said, they deserve to win today," he further added.

Despite succumbing to a defeat against FC Goa at home, Mumbai City FC remain in the fifth spot with 31 points from 20 games. Given the tight battle for the top-six race, the Islanders have their fate in their own hands but have four crucial games to play as the league stage wraps up.

The Islanders' head coach urged their supporters to stay behind the team and provide much-needed strength to their players during this challenging phase and help the team achieve success once again in a collective way.

"As I said, we are in the same boat. We want to win, like the fans do. We don't want to concede three goals. But if you look at the other side, do the boys try their best? They do. So as a fan, if I'm a fan and I see my team doing their maximum on the pitch, I will support them until I die. That's more important," he remarked, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"If they don't fight, then we have a question. But they were trying so hard. So, for the fans, again, this season it's tough. We will need them. We will need them in the next games. But as I said, we are also disappointed, but come to support us because the group will need you," Kratky signed off. (ANI)

